2019 Volvo XC60 adds less expensive FWD model that costs $40,000

June 27, 2018

The World Car of the Year and our Best Crossover To Buy 2018 just got a little better looking…or at least the price did anyway. The 2019 Volvo XC60 crossover SUV will get a new base trim that starts under $40,000 before destination, according to a report Tuesday by Cars Direct.

The entry-level T5 Momentum trim of the XC60 gets a new front-wheel-drive model, ringing in at $40,195, including a mandatory $995 destination charge. This gives it a $2,300 advantage over the current XC60 T5 Momentum with all-wheel drive, which carries a $42,495 price tag. The addition of a cheaper FWD trim level puts the XC60 in closer competition with its main rivals that include the BMW X3, Lincoln MKC, and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class.

However, this shuffling isn’t without its costs, as all Momentum models will now come with synthetic leather as standard, with real leather upholstery tacking on an extra $1,600 to the purchase price. At the top end of the XC60 range, the R-Design and Inscription models increase in price by more than $3,500, thanks to the addition of standard blind-spot monitors, active parking assist, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, power tailgate, a Harman-Kardon audio system, and more all as standard.

At any price, the Volvo XC60 is an excellent choice for luxury crossover buyers, and customers in areas with less chance of inclement weather could save a pretty penny and opt for the more affordable front-drive model.

—Brian Leon, For Internet Brands Automotive

