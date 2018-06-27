Automatic braking, 2019 Subaru Crosstrek, 2019 Aston Martin DBS: What's New @ The Car Connection

The 10 cheapest new cars with automatic emergency braking

New cars are full of whiz-bang features, but one that's worth seeking out for its ability to prevent a crash is automatic emergency braking.

2019 Subaru Crosstrek: more safety gear for the hiking boot of crossover SUVs

The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek crossover SUV gains more standard safety tech for the new year. The automaker said last week that its smart-sized crossover will now offer its EyeSight suite of driver-assist technology on all Crosstrek trim levels, and now rings in at a starting price of $22,870.

Volkswagen, suppliers team up to standardize self-driving car tech

From vehicle-to-vehicle communication, cameras, sensors, and radar, to a secure, high-speed network linking everything together, thousands of factors have to operate in sync and without fail for self-driving cars to succeed.

2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera debuts with 715 horsepower

Behold the new Aston Martin DBS Superleggera. The super GT is the third model in the British automaker's much-hyped Second Century plan, which calls for seven new cars in seven years, and it fills the void left by the Vanquish which bowed out of production last year.

2019 McLaren Senna first drive review: ultimate street-legal performer

In the age of YouTube, an exotic carmaker needs exciting overhead tracking video of its latest automotive thunderbolt to thrill online fans. McLaren Automotive ran into unexpected difficulty getting that shot.

Sharper look for 2019 Audi A4

It seems like the current A4 only arrived yesterday but Audi already has an updated version of its popular small sedan. That's because even though we only received it in late 2016, the car has been on sale elsewhere since early 2015.

JLR to pump money into electric cars instead of diesel

Jaguar-Land Rover said in a presentation to investors Monday that weak demand for diesel-fueled cars has prompted it to increase its investment in electric cars by 25 percent—to $18 billion—by 2025.

Audi e-tron electric SUV debut delayed in latest diesel backlash

In the wake of its massive diesel emissions scandal, VW and its luxury brand Audi apologized by promising to deliver electric cars. Now that effort has been delayed by the arrest of Audi's CEO.

Volkswagen's ID R Pikes Peak race car shows why you should care about electric car racing

Volkswagen's Pikes Peak hillclimb race car, called the ID R, obliterated the Pikes Peak International Hillclimb's Unlimited class record Sunday by 16 seconds. Its Le Mans-prototype looks, complete with overgrown rear wing, were nearly as wild as its overall time up the paved mountain road: 7 minutes, 57.158 seconds.