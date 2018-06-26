2019 Subaru Crosstrek: more safety gear for the hiking boot of crossover SUVs

The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek crossover SUV gains more standard safety tech for the new year. The automaker said last week that its smart-sized crossover will now offer its EyeSight suite of driver-assist technology on all Crosstrek trim levels, and now rings in at a starting price of $22,870, $100 more than last year including a mandatory $975 destination charge.

Buyers who opt for the available continuously variable transmission (CVT) can now upgrade to Subaru’s EyeSight active safety technology as a $895 option on the base and Premium trim levels. The gear, which includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warnings, and active lane control, is standard on the Crosstrek Limited.

MORE: Read our 2018 Subaru Crosstrek review

Last year, EyeSight was optional on the Limited and Premium trims and not available on the base Crosstrek.

The Crosstrek has been an IIHS Top Safety Pick since its introduction in 2012, and standard active safety tech should help extend that streak.

2019 Subaru Crosstrek Enlarge Photo

Besides changes to the price and safety equipment packaging, the Crosstrek otherwise carries over for 2019, meaning buyers get 17-inch alloy wheels, and a 6.5-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard equipment. Stepping up to the Premium trim at $23,870 nets a few features like a newly standard CD player and heated seats, while the Limited trim at $27,195 packs in some more luxuries such as an upgraded 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, push-button start, and upgraded safety features like reverse automatic braking and rear cross traffic alert in addition to EyeSight.

While all Subarus have been selling like hotcakes in recent years, the Crosstrek has helped fuel the fire, quickly becoming the brand’s third best-selling model in only 8 years. The Crosstrek keeps it simple with only one powertrain option: a 2.0-liter boxer four-cylinder engine making 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive is standard, and the Crosstrek can be had with either a 6-speed manual or the CVT

The 2019 Crosstrek hits dealerships late this summer.

- Brian Leon, for Internet Brands Automotive