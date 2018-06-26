Trade war, Ford-VW tieup, Electric and hybrid cars together: What's New @ The Car Connection

Car2Go becomes Chicago's first park anywhere car-share

Car2Go said Friday that it's coming to Chicago, meaning that one of America's densest cities will finally have a car-share that lets members stash vehicles on city streets.

Trump escalates trade war talks, threatens 20 percent tariffs on imported cars

President Donald Trump didn't back down Friday on the rising war of words with the European Union when he announced that he would consider a 20 percent tariff on cars imported from Europe.

Uber self-driving car driver was watching "The Voice" on her phone before fatal crash, police say

Police in Tempe, Arizona, said Thursday that the test driver in a self-driving Uber prototype vehicle was streaming the TV show "The Voice" on Hulu on her cell phone in the moments leading up to a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian in March.

Ford and Volkswagen logos Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Ford and VW Group explore potential of joint vehicle development

Ford and the Volkswagen Group announced last week plans to discuss various partnerships, including the joint development of vehicles.

2019 Audi SQ8 spy shots and video

Audi has a new flagship SUV coming for 2019, and it's called the Q8.

Lamborghini Polo Storico restores one-of-one Miura SVR

Lamborghini didn't build enough Miuras. Just 763 were produced between 1966 and 1972. Among these rare Italian beauties were a handful of even rarer examples. They have letters and words like SV, Jota, and SV/J attached to the ends of their names. There is one, however, that stands out among all others, and it goes by the name SVR. Lamborghini's in-house restoration shop Polo Storico just spent 19 months transforming the one and only example ever built from a pile of parts into the stunning machine you see here.

2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE CVT (Natl) Engine Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Battery-electric vehicle versus plug-in hybrid: why having both makes sense

Not long ago, green car fans had only one choice: a hybrid vehicle like the Prius that gets all its energy from gasoline. Now there is a choice of several pure battery-electric vehicles that get all their energy from grid electricity, several plug-in hybrid electric vehicles that get their energy from a mix of grid electricity and gasoline, and several conventional hybrids like the Prius.

Volkswagen's ID R Pikes Peak race car shows why you should care about electric car racing

Volkswagen's Pikes Peak hillclimb race car, called the ID R, obliterated the Pikes Peak International Hillclimb's Unlimited class record Sunday by 16 seconds. Its Le Mans-prototype looks, complete with overgrown rear wing, were nearly as wild as its overall time up the paved mountain road: 7 minutes, 57.158 seconds.

Volvo XC40 crossover SUV to be company's first all-electric car

The Volvo XC40 is the automaker's first all-electric car hiding in plain sight, according to the automaker.