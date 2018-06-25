Car-share expansion, Electric VW bests Pikes Peak record, Tesla whistleblower: What's New @ The Car Connection

Car2Go becomes Chicago's first park anywhere car-share

Car2Go said Friday that it's coming to Chicago, meaning that one of America's densest cities will finally have a car-share that lets members stash vehicles on city streets.

Trump escalates trade war talks, threatens 20 percent tariffs on imported cars

President Donald Trump didn't back down Friday on the rising war of words with the European Union when he announced that he would consider a 20 percent tariff on cars imported from Europe.

Uber self-driving car driver was watching "The Voice" on her phone before fatal crash, police say

Police in Tempe, Arizona, said Thursday that the test driver in a self-driving Uber prototype vehicle was streaming the TV show "The Voice" on Hulu on her cell phone in the moments leading up to a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian in March.

From Motor Authority:

VW ID R electric racer smashes Pikes Peak record

Volkswagen has done it. The German automaker's ID R electric race car has not only broken the record for electric cars in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, it's also broken the record for all classes by setting a blistering time of 7:57.148 during the 2018 running held on Sunday.

VW to tackle Bonneville speed record with 2019 Jetta

Volkswagen will take on the Bonneville Salt Flats this August with a specially prepared version of its redesigned 2019 Jetta. The car's mission? Break the current speed record for the class.

XC40 to be first electric Volvo

Volvo's first electric car due in 2019 will be a version of the XC40 compact crossover SUV, the Swedish brand's former design boss Thomas Ingenlath revealed to Autocar in an interview published last week.

Tour of Tesla battery gigafactory for invited owners, Reno, Nevada, July 2016 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla sues saboteur who claims he is a whistleblower

On Thursday, Tesla sued former employee Martin Tripp for stealing trade secrets and transferring several gigabytes of data to third parties, including pictures of the company's battery assembly line at the Gigafactory in Nevada, where he worked.

Volvo's electrification push expanding to every corner of the market

When it launches its 2019 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered next year, the Swedish automaker will nearly complete a startling turn toward electrification in less than a decade that began with a small-volume wagon in 2011 and will soon incorporate a full battery electric vehicle and every model in showrooms.

Tesla Model 3 gets new features via OTA update

Buyers of the Tesla Model 3 never thought they were getting all the luxury features of the Model S or Model X.