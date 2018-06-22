2019 Chevrolet Blazer, Fatal Uber crash update, Electric-car tax credits: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Chevrolet Blazer: SUV badge returns on mid-size crossover

The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer brings back a familiar badge to the GM brand's lineup, but reformats what's underneath.

Uber self-driving car driver was watching "The Voice" on her phone before fatal crash

Police in Tempe, Arizona, said Thursday that the test driver in a self-driving Uber prototype vehicle was streaming the TV show "The Voice" on Hulu on her cell phone in the moments leading up to a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian in March.

Uber pushing for more electric car rides with driver bonuses, partnerships

Uber said it hears the future coming, and it's relatively quiet.

2019 Chevrolet Blazer: it's back, but it won't fight the Bronco

What's old is new again, as Chevrolet formally took the wraps off the 2019 Chevrolet Blazer Monday night in Atlanta.

Coach-built Alfa Romeo 4C is a stunner inside and out

Alfa Romeo's 4C sports car is an aggressive machine with a no-nonsense interior. It's an Italian beauty with an angry soul, and it's goal isn't to coddle but to seek out and destroy local track times. It takes the hand of a skilled styling house, ideally an Italian one, to turn the 4C into something a bit softer. In this case, the Italian firm Mole Automobiles worked its magic on a 4C to turn it into a more luxurious, wide-body coupe called the Costruzione Artigianale 001.

Watch the first trailer for season 6 of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee"

Jerry Seinfeld, comedian and car guy, has a new group of comedians to grab coffee with in some very neat cars. The first trailer for season six of Seinfeld's "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" premiered on Wednesday and showcases some very funny guys and gals.

Conservative poll says Americans resent electric-car tax credits

Results of a study released Tuesday by the American Energy Alliance found that most voters object to tax credits for electric cars.

EPA loses 10 percent of enforcement staff under Trump

If the EPA wants to reduce federal involvement in environmental protection, it may not need to roll back emissions requirements or cancel California's environmental waiver. It could just quit enforcing the law.

Slovenian company makes drop-in in-wheel electric motors

Slovenian company Elaphe has created in-wheel electric motors that have been tested in the worst conditions winter could throw at them.