Car2Go becomes Chicago's first park anywhere car-share

Car2Go Mercedes-Benz GLA250
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
June 23, 2018

Car2Go said Friday that it's coming to Chicago, meaning that one of America's densest cities will finally have a car-share that lets members stash vehicles on city streets.

While Zipcar, Getaround, and GM's Maven all operate in Chicago, those services require members to park cars in designated parking spots. The Chicago City Council voted in March to allow what's known as "free-flow" car-sharing to operate in certain parts of the city's North and Near South sides.

MORE: Car2Go car-share planning for a self-driving future

Car2Go is the first car-share to be granted a permit to operate "free-flow" services in Chicago, although its trial permit is only good through the end of 2018.

Austin, Texas-based Car2Go, which is owned by Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler, will launch in Chicago on July 25 with 400 cars. Its pay-by-the-minute service uses a cellphone app to let subscribers reserve, access, and rent vehicles for 29 to 39 cents per minute. Unlike in some of the cities where Car2Go operates, Chicago users won't be able to leave the service's vehicles at parking meters after they're done with their rental.

In Chicago, Car2Go's fleet will include the Smart Fortwo city car, the Mercedes-Benz GLA250 subcompact crossover SUV, and the Mercedes-Benz CLA250 sedan.

Chicago will become Car2Go's seventh city in the U.S. and 24th globally when services start in late July.

