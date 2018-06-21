2019 Volvo S60 debuts, 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata updates, 2019 Honda Insight video review: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Volvo S60 luxury sedan first look: Carolina on its mind

The 2019 Volvo S60 sedan that finally rolled across production floors Wednesday is significant for the automaker for several reasons.

Self-driving car pioneers link up to study "human impact" of driverless future

Millions of jobs could be eliminated by driverless cars in the future.

Volvo begins delivering cars through its subscription program

A Volvo representative confirmed Wednesday that the automaker's Care by Volvo subscription service is now able to deliver the automaker's XC40 crossover SUV in most states and that the 2019 S60 sedan unveiled at the automaker's new assembly plant in South Carolina is on track for subscription deliveries by the end of 2018.

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata: more power, higher redline

It's finally official. Mazda on Wednesday upped the zoom-zoom baked into its MX-5 Miata for 2019. This fall, when the 2019 MX-5 Miata hits dealerships, it will boast 181 horsepower—a 17 percent increase over 2018, Mazda said.

GM pumps $175M into manufacturing next-generation Cadillac sedans

Cadillac will roll out a new vehicle every six months through 2021, and parent automaker General Motors has just ponied up the funds to build two of them. The automaker's Lansing Grand River assembly plant in Michigan received a $175 million investment for next-generation Cadillac sedan production.

Google Maps no longer allows in-app Uber booking on Android

Android users will find a useful feature missing the next time they open Google Maps. The technology company has removed the feature that allowed customers to book an Uber without having to leave the Google Maps app.

2019 Honda Insight Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Honda Insight video review

You could be forgiven for not remembering the two Honda vehicles that have worn an Insight badge before.

Uber starts paying drivers to buy electric

Electric cars and fleets go hand-in-hand.

Audi teams up with Hyundai to build fuel-cell vehicles

Automakers are teaming up all over the world to prepare for the next big game in clean transportation, fuel cells.