2018 VW Tiguan Limited to bow out

A lot can happen in 11 years. Or, in the case of the 2018 VW Tiguan Limited, not much at all.

Speaking with Cars Direct, VW on Wednesday, a VW spokesman confirmed that the slow-selling, dated Tiguan Limited will be discontinued after the 2018 model year. Through the first five months of 2018, VW has sold just 7,732 Tiguan Limited crossover SUVs compared to more than 38,000 examples of its replacement.

The Tiguan Limited was introduced in 2017 as a renamed, budget-priced version of the automaker's original Tiguan SUV. Its design dates back to 2007, while its replacement—a redesigned model that bowed for 2018—took over the straight Tiguan nameplate.

The Tiguan Limited's name matches its feature count. At $23,150, its price is about $2,300 less than the better-equipped, far more modern 2018 Tiguan. Optioned up to the same level as the base model Tiguan S, the Tiguan Limited comes in about $500 less than its roomier big brother.

Just one version of the 2018 Tiguan Limited is available, while VW offers several trim levels and option packages for the 2018 Tiguan. For a vehicle that competes in a family-oriented segment, the Tiguan Limited also lacks advanced safety tech such as automatic emergency braking.

And, as Cars Direct found, a weak residual value and limited incentives meant that the Tiguan Limited is pricier to lease than the Tiguan.

