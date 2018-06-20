Quality survey, 2019 Mercedes C300 and C43 driven, 2019 Honda Insight review: What's New @ The Car Connection

Korean brands top latest J.D. Power new-car quality study

A study released Wednesday by J.D. Power found that while the number of problems reported by new-car drivers during the first year of ownership declined last year, consumers continue to find fault with advanced connectivity features in their vehicles.

2019 Honda Insight first drive: relief in a rising sea

Consider us as proverbial frogs, adrift in the rising oceans and paying nickels, dimes, and quarters more for gallons of the same gasoline every time we go to the pump. Impervious to the slow march toward $5 a gallon again, we’ll march happily along in crossovers and pickups until our credit cards boil over in exhaustion.

Updates bring more power, active-safety gear to 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata

The incarnation of the classic roadster finally joins the modern era. The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata announced Wednesday and set to go on sale later this year finally offers automatic emergency braking, a telescoping steering wheel, and a rearview camera.

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class (C300 Cabriolet) Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 and C43 first drive review: subtle upgrades, big safety

A web of country roads casts a romantic net between the alpha world cities of Paris and Frankfurt. Where maps pare down to two-lane roads, the Moselle Valley unfurls vast expanses of lush green carpet, sun-spotted by a yellow haze of wildflowers, lidded by a cobalt-blue sky. Lucky steers and heifers bask against the Windows XP backdrop. They might wonder what the rush of Mercedes sedans all means, if the local cud wasn't so obviously tasty.

Paralyzed ex-racer has new Ford GT with hand controls, roof-mounted wheelchair

Adapt, improvise, and overcome. That's exactly how Jason Watt has decided to perceive things these days. The ex-racer was involved in a motorcycle accident in 1999 that left him paralyzed from the chest down. Today, Watt is still able to drive, and he owns a very special Ford GT.

1931 Ford Model A Sedan hot rod seethes with style

The 1931 Ford Model A sedan was a rather mundane thing. The Model T is credited with first putting Americans behind the wheel, and the 1932 Ford became a hot rod icon, but the 1928-1931 Ford is mostly forgotten. Put it in the hands of a rock star and a hot rod shop, though, and the Model A can become truly spectacular.

2019 Honda Insight Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Honda Insight first drive mpg review: 55 mpg from hybrid sedan

Last week, we drove the new 2019 Honda Insight sedan and found Honda's newest compact hybrid roomy and comfortable.

Renewables to generate half of worldwide electricity by 2050: report

Falling prices for lithium-ion batteries will enable half the world's electricity to come from renewable solar and wind by 2050. That still won't be enough to meet global climate targets, however.

NHTSA orders Autopilot Buddy off market, calling it a danger to road users

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday ordered the Autopilot Buddy's maker to pull it off the market in the U.S. Green Car Reports reported last week that the device tricked Tesla's Autopilot system into eliminating safety warnings.