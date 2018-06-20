Updates bring more power, active-safety gear to 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata

The incarnation of the classic roadster finally joins the modern era. The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata announced Wednesday and set to go on sale later this year finally offers automatic emergency braking, a telescoping steering wheel, and a rearview camera.

Oh, and there's more power. Don't worry, enthusiasts.

MORE: Read our review of the 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata

The 2019 MX-5 Miata's 2.0-liter inline-4 sees a number of internal changes plus an upgraded exhaust system that bumps power from 155 to 181 horsepower. Torque stands at 151 pound-feet of torque. The Miata's redline has also been upped from 6,800 to a comparatively screaming 7,500 rpm.

Mazda said that certain versions of the 2019 Miata will also be available with low-speed automatic emergency braking when the updated model goes on sale this fall, a first for the pint-size sports car. A rearview camera is also newly standard in compliance with federal regulations.

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Enlarge Photo

Inside, the Miata features revised cupholders, a steering column that telescopes, seat levers Mazda says are easier to use, and modifications to the doors that make them easier to open. The new features add just 7 pounds to the lightweight Miata in keeping with the droptop's "less is more" theme.

The roadster's taut bodywork carries over into the new year, although a new brown canvas top option and black metallic-finished 17-inch alloy wheels are now on the options list.

Mazda hasn't said if the updates also apply to the MX-5 Miata RF with its power-retractable hardtop.