2019 Honda Insight hybrid sedan costs $23,725 to start

When it goes on sale later this month, the 2019 Honda Insight hybrid sedan will start at $23,725 the automaker announced Wednesday.

That price is for a base Insight LX that includes 16-inch alloy wheels, a 5.0-inch display for audio, Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlights, cloth upholstery and a suite of active safety features that includes forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and automatic headlights.

The mid-grade trim is the 2019 Insight EX and it adds an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a premium audio system, satellite radio, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, and a mirror-mounted right side camera for better blind-spot vision for $24,995.

The top trim is the Insight Touring that adds 17-inch wheels, navigation, a moonroof, leather upholstery including a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 10-speaker audio, power-adjustable heated front seats, automatic windshield wipers, dual-zone climate control for $28,985 to start.

Although official EPA data isn't yet available, Honda says that its Insight should be rated around 52 mpg combined for most models (Touring versions are rated slightly lower due to added weight), which competes squarely against the Toyota Prius and Hyundai Ioniq hybrids.

Pricing for the 2019 Prius and 2019 Ioniq hasn't yet been announced, but should largely follow the 2018 versions. The 2018 Toyota Prius hatchback started at $24,395 for a base model; the 2018 Ioniq started at $23,085 but importantly skips advanced safety features on its base model.

Honda may find surprising competition across the showroom. The 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid starts at $25,995 and offers more room, a slightly more powerful powertrain (although not as efficient at 47 mpg combined), and similar active safety features.