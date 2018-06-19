2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, Pikes Peak, Tesla Model 3 AWD: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter first drive: generational shift, but as useful as ever

When you consider that new-car life cycles are usually measured in years, not decades, it seems silly to describe new models as “generations.” The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is an exception: the 2019 Sprinter is only the third generation of Mercedes-Benz’s flagship van since its introduction in 1995, and the first new iteration in twelve years.

Kia Niro hybrid earns Top Safety Pick+ award

The IIHS said last week that the 2018 Kia Niro is among the safest cars it has tested, at least when equipped with optional active-safety gear and headlights.

2019 BMW M850i xDrive brings back the '90s

The dream of the 1990s is alive in Munich. Thirty years after the original BMW 8-Series replaced the shark-nosed BMW 6-Series, the 2019 BMW M850i xDrive unveiled Friday at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France takes the place of the automaker's recently discontinued 6-Series coupe.

VW ID R testing at Pikes Peak Enlarge Photo

VW details the engineering behind charging ID R Pikes Peak racer

Volkswagen will attempt to set a new record at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb for the electric-car class with the ID R electric racer on June 24. But even before the car hits the course, an incredible amount of planning has gone into ensuring the ID R is a has every chance to compete.

Apple poaches ex-Waymo senior engineer for self-driving car technology

Apple's Project Titan self-driving car program has stumbled over the past few years, but it may have just received a major boost. The Information reported on Friday that Apple has hired on ex-Waymo senior engineer Jaime Waydo.

Toyota wins 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans after so many years of heartbreak

After more than a decade of heart-crushing defeats, Toyota finally won the historic 24 Hours of Le Mans on Sunday, claiming both the overall win and the LMP1 class.

Tesla Model 3 all-wheel drive Performance rolls off a new assembly line in a temporary structure Enlarge Photo

First Tesla Model 3 Performance AWD built; Musk claims company was "sabotaged"

After laying off 9,000 workers last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent a company-wide email in which he claimed an employee had committed "extensive and damaging sabotage" against the company.

What does a "green car" mean to you? Twitter poll results

Our readers are nothing if not consistent.

Why Chargeway matters: making EV charging comprehensible for buyers, dealers, utilities, networks

Ask anyone what kind of fuel their next car will take, and you'll likely get one of three answers: regular, premium, or diesel.