2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter first drive: generational shift, but as useful as ever

When you consider that new-car life cycles are usually measured in years, not decades, it seems silly to describe new models as “generations.” The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is an exception: the 2019 Sprinter is only the third generation of Mercedes-Benz’s flagship van since its introduction in 1995, and the first new iteration in twelve years.

On the outside the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter does not appear entirely new, but within the full-size van sits a slew of technologies meant to make it a leader in the commercial fleet segment well into the future.

The 2019 Sprinter is a coming out party of sorts for the Mercedes-Benz “adVANce future initiative.”

We see what you did there, Mercedes.

First introduced in 2016, adVANce is the company’s effort to re-imagine its commercial fleet as a “provider of integrated transport and mobility solutions” rather than simply a manufacturer. In the case of the new Sprinter that includes Mercedes Pro connect, which brings real-time logistics to small and medium-sized fleets that until now would only be feasible for larger companies. Using PRO connect, fleet managers can monitor the fuel levels, location, and communications of their Sprinters. The system is great for fleet efficiency, especially in urban markets with on-demand delivery needs, a specific target for Mercedes-Benz. Drivers may feel the loss of some autonomy, though; PRO connect makes it nearly impossible to “bluff” extra miles to sneak in a quick trip to the mall.

Delivery expert

As “delivery drivers” with a task to carry out, we left Rotterdam in the Netherlands en route to a hardware shop where we picked up our cargo—an empty drill box handed to us by a very enthusiastic gentleman behind the counter. From there we “delivered” the small briefcase to the “job site,” which may or may not have also been where we were having lunch. As silly as that might sound on its face, the experience gave us a good sense of how the new Sprinter gets along in the day-to-day traffic typically experienced by the drivers who work in them. For all our fellow drivers knew, we were blue-collar Rotterdamians making our rounds in a Sprinter configured as a pickup with a lot of wood strapped down in its bed, and were treated by motorists in Golfs as such. The locals took us seriously enough, giving us space at intersections and assuming we had a handle on where we were and the rules of the road.

The wide berths were appreciated but unnecessary; the new Sprinter is slim enough that you never feel iffy even in tighter urban settings. This particular one had a manual transmission and drove beautifully; it’s easy to forget you’re in a large van (or pickup).

2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Enlarge Photo

American Sprinter models will be offered with either rear-wheel or four-wheel drive, paired to a 7-speed automatic and a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 rated at 188 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. Eventually, Sprinters in the U.S. will also be available with a gas engine, but Mercedes is tight-lipped about what to expect.

A front-wheel drive option, that manual transmission from the Sprinter pickup we drove, and the all-electric eSprinter powertrain will remain in other markets, though there is much speculation about the eSprinter coming to the U.S. at some point.