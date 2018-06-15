2019 Jaguar I-Pace, Racing brakes, Ford's new taxis: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Jaguar I-Pace Review

The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace marks a moment in time. When the first copies find a home in American garages this fall, the I-Pace will be the first real challenger to the Model S and Model X. And then, Tesla’s control over the future narrative of electric-car adoption will end.

Volvo to invest in lidar company for its self-driving car tech

A California company that produces lidar, the technology at the forefront of self-driving car development, said Thursday that Volvo will make a "significant" investment in its operations.

Learn these 8 basics about towing before hitching up

Summer is here, and that means it’s time to break out boats, jet skis, and four wheelers. Those fun machines won’t get to the lake or the trail on their own.

Brembo dissects the brakes of an F1 race car Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

How do Formula 1 and Le Mans LMP1 brakes differ?

Formula 1 race cars are amazing feats of motorsport engineering. Equally as amazing, however, are the LMP1 prototype racers that run in the various endurance events around the globe, including the 24 Hours of LeMans. Each type of cars represents the pinnacle of what's currently possible with a race car. Each is capable of tremendous speed and the production of brutal G forces. How do they stack up with regard to braking power, though? Brembo sat down with its slide rules and calculators to figure out the differences, and the results are quite interesting.

A London dealer built a Bugatti Chiron in fully exposed carbon fiber

The United Kingdom has an official Bugatti dealership, and it's no surprise that it should fall under the reins of H.R. Owen. As a means of advertising its wares in the best way possible, the dealership has crafted a Chiron with a special body. Instead of insane colors or a crazy livery, the H.R. Owen Chiron is a bit more menacing thanks to its fully exposed black carbon fiber body panels.

Mercedes-Benz wants you to know the future of motoring is silent

No matter how hard automakers and engineers may try, it's impossible to turn an internal-combustion engine into a silent operator. However, as the auto industry shifts to battery packs and electric motors, silence ultimately wins out.

Ford Fusion Hybrid Taxi Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

New Ford cab take stabs at fuel-efficient powertrains

If you're like us, you can remember seas of yellow Ford Crown Victorias dashing through cramped city streets, shuttling tourists and Carrie Bradshaws through New York City.

South Korean government trims orders for Hyundai Nexo hydrogen-fuel cars

Nine months after announcing its intention to buy 10,000 Hyundai Nexo hydrogen-fueled cars, the South Korean government has halved its order.

Follow-up: In the end, I bought a Toyota Prius Prime plug-in hybrid

In an article last fall, I reached out to the GCR readers for a suggestion for what plug-in vehicle I should buy to complement my 84-mile range 2015 Nissan LEAF. The new vehicle, my wife’s car, had to handle a 16-mile daily commute, occasional 300-mile trips to Vermont (a place of few DC fast chargers), and be less than $40,000.