Updated 2018 Infiniti QX30 adds safety tech, reshuffles trim levels

With just a few months left in the model year, the 2018.5 Infiniti QX30 has been treated to a number of tweaks highlighted by additional standard active-safety gear.

CarsDirect reported Monday that the QX30 subcompact luxury crossover SUV now comes standard with automatic emergency braking. Previously, automatic emergency braking was a pricey option only available on the top two trim levels.

Three of the QX30's four trim levels have also been renamed: Base, Luxury, and Premium are now listed as Pure, Luxe, and Essential. The Sport trim level's name carries over because apparently it was descriptive enough for Infiniti.

On its website and in official documentation, Infiniti refers to the updated models as 2018.5 QX30s, while the earlier versions were called 2018 models.

Those new names come with some more equipment shuffling, too. While the QX30 Pure adds automatic emergency braking without any price change, the QX30 Luxe sees its price hiked $200 to $33,795 including a mandatory destination charge. Formerly standard leather upholstery has been dropped in favor of synthetic leather, but the QX30 Luxe now includes a previously optional power moonroof.

Infiniti also hiked the base price for QX30 Essential and Sport trims by a hefty $1,400 to $37,695 and $40,895, respectively. The QX30 Essential adds previously optional navigation to its standard equipment list, but the QX30 Sport stands pat other than the line-wide automatic emergency braking upgrade.

Finally, a new City Black Theme package has been added to the roster of options for the QX30 Sport. For $1,450, it nets buyers suede and synthetic leather upholstery, synthetic leather dash and door trim, purple French stitching, and 19-inch wheels wrapped in summer tires.