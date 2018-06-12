Updated 2018 Infiniti QX30 adds safety tech, reshuffles trim levels

2018 Infiniti QX30
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
June 12, 2018

With just a few months left in the model year, the 2018.5 Infiniti QX30 has been treated to a number of tweaks highlighted by additional standard active-safety gear.

CarsDirect reported Monday that the QX30 subcompact luxury crossover SUV now comes standard with automatic emergency braking. Previously, automatic emergency braking was a pricey option only available on the top two trim levels.

MORE: Read our 2018 Infiniti QX30 review

Three of the QX30's four trim levels have also been renamed: Base, Luxury, and Premium are now listed as Pure, Luxe, and Essential. The Sport trim level's name carries over because apparently it was descriptive enough for Infiniti.

On its website and in official documentation, Infiniti refers to the updated models as 2018.5 QX30s, while the earlier versions were called 2018 models.

Those new names come with some more equipment shuffling, too. While the QX30 Pure adds automatic emergency braking without any price change, the QX30 Luxe sees its price hiked $200 to $33,795 including a mandatory destination charge. Formerly standard leather upholstery has been dropped in favor of synthetic leather, but the QX30 Luxe now includes a previously optional power moonroof.

Infiniti also hiked the base price for QX30 Essential and Sport trims by a hefty $1,400 to $37,695 and $40,895, respectively. The QX30 Essential adds previously optional navigation to its standard equipment list, but the QX30 Sport stands pat other than the line-wide automatic emergency braking upgrade.

Finally, a new City Black Theme package has been added to the roster of options for the QX30 Sport. For $1,450, it nets buyers suede and synthetic leather upholstery, synthetic leather dash and door trim, purple French stitching, and 19-inch wheels wrapped in summer tires.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Lexus ES first drive: a luxury staple breaks into three-part harmony 2019 Lexus ES first drive: a luxury staple breaks into three-part harmony
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross review update: 8-bit in a 4k world 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross review update: 8-bit in a 4k world
Audi Q8 first look: crossover SUVs über alles Audi Q8 first look: crossover SUVs über alles
2018 Nissan Kicks first drive: the used-car alternative 2018 Nissan Kicks first drive: the used-car alternative
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 