Crossover SUV crash-test discrepancies, Byton concept sedan, VW quantum computing: What's New @ The Car Connection

Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ford Explorer flunk passenger-side crash test

Two of the most popular crossover SUVs for families don't provide nearly the same protection for front-seat passengers as they do for drivers, the IIHS said Tuesday.

Improved headlights net 2019 Mini Cooper IIHS Top Safety Pick award

All it took was a revised headlight design to earn the 2019 Mini Cooper two-door Top Safety Pick accolades from the IIHS after the 2018 model missed out on the award, the insurance industry-funded safety group said Monday.

Kia recalls 508,000 vehicles over airbags that may not deploy

A faulty control unit that could prevent airbags from deploying in the event of a wreck has prompted Kia to recall 508,000 2010 through 2013 model year vehicles, the automaker said last week.

From Motor Authority:

Electric car startup Byton hints at sedan with K-Byte concept

Electric car startup Byton on Tuesday rolled out the K-Byte sedan concept in Shanghai, China.

Mazda reveals updated MX-5 Miata with more power, features

Mazda's MX-5 Miata is a perennial favorite that just gets better with each successive generation.

Lanzante teases McLaren P1 GT Longtail

Having already built a modern successor to the McLaren F1 LM based on the P1 hypercar, the folks at UK motorsport and engineering company Lanzante have turned their sights on another legendary F1: the F1 GT Longtail.

From Green Car Reports:

Quantum computers could make specialized batteries for Volkswagen EVs

Quantum computers could analyze and help build highly specialized electric vehicle batteries in the future, Volkswagen announced this week.

Daimler ordered to recall nearly 774,000 diesels in Europe for emissions software

Stop us if you've heard this before: A major automaker will recall hundreds of thousands of vehicles for software that turns off emissions controls under certain circumstances.

Chinese electric-car builder Byton says it raised $500 million

A $500 million infusion from investors including an automaker and a major battery supplier could help Chinese electric-car startup Byton put its cars on the road by the end of next year, the company said Monday.