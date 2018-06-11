Kia recall, 2019 Chevrolet Spark, Porsche Taycan: What's New @ The Car Connection

Kia recalls 508,000 vehicles over airbags that may not deploy

A faulty control unit that could prevent airbags from deploying in the event of a wreck has prompted Kia to recall 508,000 2010 through 2013 model year vehicles, the automaker said last week.

2019 Chevrolet Spark Review

Some cars are honest about their intentions. Not the 2019 Chevrolet Spark. The five-door minicar that could, the 2019 Spark is offered in a bevy of trim levels and bursts with personality. It’s a cheap car that doesn’t want to be lumped with other transportation appliances.

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross review update: 8-bit in a 4k world

If you're old enough to remember when Mitsubishi built cars in the U.S., then the very idea of the 2018 Eclipse Cross is heresy. Eclipses are Diamond-Stars, have hatchback bodies and turbo motors and...

“Back to the Future” DeLorean time machine replica at Jay Leno's Garage Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

“Back to the Future” creator brings DeLorean time machine to Jay Leno's Garage

Everyone knows the DeLorean DMC-12 time machine from the “Back to the Future” movies, but we'd wager that most, including hardcore fans, won't know the story behind the car and how the creators originally planned for the time machine to be a...refrigerator.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE spy shots and video

BMW has just unveiled a redesigned X5, and one of its main rivals, the Mercedes-Benz GLE, will soon be redesigned as well. We now have fresh spy shots and video of prototypes for the new generation of the Mercedes mid-size luxury SUV.

Your new hero stuffed an LS9 into a 1998 Chevy Tahoe, and it's for sale

There's nothing remarkable about a first-generation Chevy Tahoe. It's a fine automobile built on General Motors' stout GMT400 platform, and it was offered with a list of engines ranging from the 4.1-liter inline-6 up to a large 6.5-liter turbocharged V-8 diesel.

Prototype for Porsche Taycan, the production Mission E Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

World's largest electric-car rally kicks off in Switzerland

Undeterred by major automakers that build electric cars by the millions, tinkerers and apostles aren't finished coming up with new ideas on their own.

Tesla Model 3 refunds, CO2 to fuel, less harmful batteries, awards, records, and deals: The Week in Reverse

What is the next big innovation in electric car charging?

Porsche Mission E to be called Porsche Taycan

Porsche announced Friday that its long-running Mission E electric sedan will be called the Porsche Taycan when it starts production next year.