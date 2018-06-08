Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross review, Nissan Kicks driven, Porsche Cayenne coupe: What's New @ The Car Connection

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross review update: 8-bit in a 4k world

If you're old enough to remember when Mitsubishi built cars in the U.S., then the very idea of the 2018 Eclipse Cross is heresy. Eclipses are Diamond-Stars, have hatchback bodies and turbo motors and...

2018 Nissan Kicks first drive: the used-car alternative

Tasked with spending $20,000 on a transportation, most shoppers head to the classifieds.

5 things to know about the 2018 Nissan Kicks

The 2018 Nissan Kicks puts the automaker into full crossover mode, even if it stretches the definition of what’s crossing over what.

2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Report: Porsche green lights coupe-like Cayenne

A coupe-like version of the Porsche Cayenne has been rumored for several years, but Autocar on Friday reported that Porsche CEO Oliver Blume has finally given it the green light for production.

Meet the Kahn Design Vengeance inspired by the Hulk

Having felt that the second-generation Aston Martin Vanquish lacked the aggression of its predecessor, Afzal Kahn, founder of British coachbuilder Kahn Design, was inspired to come up with its own successor to the original Aston Martin super GT. The result was the imposing WB12 Vengeance unveiled to the world at the 2016 Geneva auto show.

Kitty Hawk Flyer ready for production

As major cities continue to become more crowded, a number of firms, big and small, are in a race to deliver to the market small, low-noise aircraft that can be used to beat the traffic.

2019 Subaru Forester Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Scientists find affordable way to recapture CO2 and burn it

Scientists at Harvard have developed a new method of scrubbing carbon from the atmosphere, and turning it into hydrocarbon fuels that could be burned in airplanes or even cars.

Waymo purchase of Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids may limit consumer access to federal rebate

Waymo, the self-driving car unit of Google's parent company, Alphabet, put in an order for 62,000 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans last week to put into test fleets around the country. Riders will be able to summon the vans as taxis and be whisked to their destination complete with a "driver" who isn't actually driving. At least, that's the plan.

More support for electric cars than knowledge or interest, Northeastern study finds

A survey of car buyers has found a surprisingly high level of support for electric cars–but also found limited knowledge, which may be holding some buyers back.