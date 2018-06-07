2019 Lexus ES driven, Hyundai Grandmaster SUV concept, Electric big-rigs: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Lexus ES first drive: a luxury staple breaks into three-part harmony

Freed from its burden of being the mid-size sedan for every luxury buyer, the 2019 Lexus ES sedan, now in its seventh generation, grows slightly sharper in each of its several distinct flavors. The 2019 ES350 plays the middle-of-the-road luxury role, the ES300h hits hybrid high-economy notes while newfound sporting fortitude emerges with the ES350 F Sport model, the first time an ES F Sport has hit the market with a firmer, more enthusiast-enticing demeanor.

Faulty airbag sensor prompts 2018 GMC Terrain crossover SUV recall

A defective sensor that may prevent the airbags from deploying in the event of a wreck has prompted General Motors to recall 88,000 2018 GMC Terrain crossover SUVs.

Uber costs less than driving in some major cities

In four of the five largest U.S. cities, it may be cheaper to replace car ownership with a ride-sharing service such as Uber.

Hyundai previews its full-size SUV with Grandmaster concept

Hyundai is working on a new full-size SUV and the Grandmaster concept unveiled Thursday at the 2018 Busan auto show gives us a good idea of what's to come.

Rolls-Royce design chief steps down

Rolls-Royce on Wednesday announced the departure of its design chief Giles Taylor.

2019 Acura RDX to race at Pikes Peak

Fresh from its world debut in March at the 2018 New York auto show, Acura's redesigned 2019 RDX will be among the vehicles racing to the clouds in this year's Pike Peak International Hill Climb.

Electric trucks coming from Daimler, Freightliner, Volvo, and others

It's not even on the road yet and the Tesla Semi is getting some new competition.

Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for June 2018

June is proving to be a great month for those who want to buy a car that plugs in, with some electric cars offering rebates as high as $16,400, or zero-percent financing along with a hefty cash rebate.

Plug-in electric-car sales for May: Nissan Leaf, Toyota Prius Prime lead

After a slow month in April, sales of the Nissan Leaf came roaring back in May.