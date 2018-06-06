Faulty airbag sensor prompts 2018 GMC Terrain crossover SUV recall

A defective sensor that may prevent the airbags from deploying in the event of a wreck has prompted General Motors to recall 88,000 2018 GMC Terrain crossover SUVs.

The automaker explained that if the sensor fails to activate when the vehicle is started, a "service restraint system" message will display on the driver information center in its instrument cluster. Additionally, a warning chime will sound. The fault occurs when the sensor doesn't shut down properly when the vehicle is turned off.

GMC became aware of the fault earlier this year after an unusually large number of Terrains visited dealers with the message displayed. The automaker says it is not aware of any incidents involving airbags in the Terrain that did not deploy when they were supposed to.

The recall applies only to the Terrain and not the related Chevrolet Equinox, and owners of affected vehicles should begin receiving notices in the mail soon.

GMC did not say if the sensor affects some or all of the airbags in the vehicle.

GMC dealers have been instructed to update software related to the sensors. The fix, which is free to Terrain owners, is scheduled to take less than an hour to perform.