Uber costs less than driving in some major cities

In four of the five largest U.S. cities, it may be cheaper to replace car ownership with a ride-sharing service such as Uber.

Results of a study released last week released found that commuters in New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C.. and Los Angeles spend less weekly commuting and running errands using Uber than they would owning a car. In Dallas, the study found that driving yourself is still cheaper.

In New York, where parking a car in desirable neighborhoods can cost thousands monthly, using Uber X and Uber Pool over the course of a week averages out to $142 compared to $212 to drive a car those same distances.

With its limited public transportation infrastructure and comparatively low density, the disparity in Los Angeles was smaller: $62 to use Uber versus $89 to drive a car.

On the other hand, suburban sprawl and low operating costs in Dallas mean that cars still rule the road. There, car ownership runs just $65 a week on average compared to upward of $180 weekly to drive the same distance in an Uber car.

Another key factor that the report looked at is the rise of the on-demand economy. On-demand jobs such as Uber drivers can help people supplement their income, provide more flexible scheduling and improve work-life balance.

In 2017, there were 5.4 million on-demand workers in the U.S. This year, the study estimated that 6.8 million people work in the on-demand economy.