2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation, 2019 BMW X5, Electric car education: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation pickup truck first look: bridging the off-road gap

Following in the footsteps—or all-terrain tire tracks—of the "beast mode" GMC Sierra AT4, the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation unveiled Wednesday has the looks and some of the goods for four-wheeling.

Audi Q8 first look: crossover SUVs über alles

There's a lot to digest with the Audi Q8 that debuted Tuesday in China, a style-oriented flagship that tops the automaker's growing lineup of luxury crossover SUVs.

2019 BMW X5 first look: going boldly down the same road

The 2019 BMW X5 that debuted Tuesday doesn't look all that different than the model currently in showrooms—at least until its gaping twin-kidney grille comes into view.

2019 BMW X5 Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2019 BMW X5 preview

Crossover SUVs are all the rage right now, and one of the key nameplates that helped ignite the segment, the BMW X5, has spawned a new generation.

2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera spy shots and video

Aston Martin has just unveiled its redesigned Vantage, and the next model in the automaker’s ambitious Second Century plan is a replacement for the Vanquish, prototypes for which are shown here.

2019 Jeep Renegade debuts at 2018 Turin auto show

Jeep used this week's 2018 Turin auto show for the world premiere of its updated Renegade due in showrooms later this year as a 2019 model.

Chargeway electric-car charging symbols for Chevrolet Volt, BMW i3, Nissan Leaf, Tesla Model S Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Chargeway to post signs helping electric-car drivers sort out charging levels in pilot project

Charging has been a key obstacle to electric carbuyers, and it may not just be the number of public stations available.

Tesla Model Y coming in 2020; Roadster and Semi still on the way, says Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk told shareholders Tuesday that the last few months have been "hellacious" for building the Tesla Model 3, but that the automaker expects by the end of this month to build 5,000 of the mid-size luxury sedan each week and beyond.

Shell Starship semi posts record fuel-economy in cross-country run

The streamlined Shell Starship Airflow semi truck has made it to Florida on its cross-country fuel-economy record run, and the results have been tabulated: The truck posted 28.4 percent better fuel economy than the average truck on the road, while carrying significantly more weight. The Starship averaged 8.94 mpg, compared with 6.4 mpg for the average truck.