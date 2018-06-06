2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation pickup truck first look: bridging the off-road gap

Following in the footsteps—or all-terrain tire tracks—of the "beast mode" GMC Sierra AT4, the 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation unveiled Wednesday has the looks and some of the goods for four-wheeling.

When it goes on sale this fall, the Sierra Elevation will slot between the SLT and AT4 trim levels with its off-road appearance and some of the goods to back that styling up. Its color-matched door handles and grille surround stand in contrast to the chrome used in most other versions of GMC's entry-level full-size pickup truck, but the standard 20-inch alloy wheels hardly speak to overlanding.

Where the Sierra Elevation gets more serious is in its optional X31 Off Road Package, which adds Rancho-branded shock absorbers, a locking rear differential, hill descent control, skid plates, and a two-speed transfer case for its four-wheel-drive system. A dual exhaust system and a unique heavy-duty air filter designed for dirt road use are also included.

GMC hasn't announced pricing for any version of the 2019 Sierra, let alone the Elevation, but the automaker did say that its off-road-lite version will come standard with General Motors' new 2.7-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. A 5.3-liter V-8 will be on the options list, as will a 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6 mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.