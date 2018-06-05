Mercedes-Benz Collection lets subscribers sample brand's lineup for a monthly fee

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday launched a new subscription service that lets drivers swap among convertibles, sedans, and crossover SUVs for a monthly fee. Small pilot programs launched this week in Philadelphia and Nashville, Tennessee, and are limited to only 70 users in each city. The service may eventually expand to other locations for more subscribers.

The program's three tiers offer access to different levels of vehicles and range from $1,095 to $2,995 per month plus a $495 one-time activation charge. The monthly fee pays for insurance, vehicle maintenance, and concierge delivery. Users can request new cars and schedule their delivery via a smartphone app.

MORE: FCA to dabble in subscriptions with its Jeep brand

The Signature plan costs $1,095 monthly and includes the C300 sedan, coupe, and convertible, Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 sedan, GLC300 crossover, and SLC300 roadster. For $500 more per month, the Reserve plan adds the E-Class sedan and wagon, Mercedes-AMG C43, and GLE350 crossover.

Philadelphia users can step up to the $2,995 Premier plan that includes high-zoot luxury models such as the Mercedes-AMG E63 and the G550.

A BMW subscription program announced in April is also set to debut in Nashville, setting the stage for an unlikely subscription showdown in the Music City.

By comparison, Volvo's subscription program pairs users with a single vehicle for at least two years while including maintenance costs, insurance, and registration in the monthly charge.