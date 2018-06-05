Apple CarPlay gets Google-friendly, Audi Q8, Cobalt-free electric car batteries: What's New @ The Car Connection

Apple CarPlay upgraded to add Google Maps, Waze with iOS 12

Apple said Monday that the latest version of its operating system will allow for third-party navigation apps such as Google Maps and Waze to display through its updated CarPlay system.

Texas brings back eco-friendly car incentives

Texas may be the biggest pickup truck market in the country, but the Lone Star State wants its roads to be a little greener in the future.

2018 Mazda MAZDA6 Review

The 2018 Mazda 6 is proof that there’s life beyond the mainstream. This mid-size sedan has long cut its own path, and this year it does so with gusto to match its looks.

Audi Q8 Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Audi Q8 revealed, presages new look for Audi SUVs

Audi on Tuesday revealed the new Q8. The reveal took place in Shenzhen at an event celebrating 30 years since Audi started its hugely successful strategy of producing cars in China, originally with the 100 sedan.

2019 Subaru WRX and WRX STI Series.Gray revealed

Even though there's been a new Impreza in showrooms since 2017, Subaru is yet to renew its WRX and WRX STI models which are based on the previous-generation Impreza.

Nobe 100 3-wheeler is Estonian-electric cuteness

Automakers foresee automotive design changing drastically as electric cars move into the mainstream and offer very different packaging benefits from their internal combustion engine-powered counterparts. But, Nobe wants to go backward.

Tesla gigafactory as photographed by drone, May 17, 2015 [screen capture from YouTube video] Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Panasonic works to develop cobalt-free electric-car batteries

One of the most widespread concerns about electric cars centers around the availability and cost of cobalt.

Even Wackier! Most bizarre green cars ever proposed, Part II

Last week we listed seven of the most bizarre "green" cars (and some not-so-green) of the 20th century, most of which were rolled out in response to depression, war recovery, or out-of-control gas prices.

Twitter poll results: More electric cars get charged at work than at public chargers

Electric-car charging is going through a growth spurt.