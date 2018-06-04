2018 Mazda 6 driven, Next-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee, Texas' new eco-car incentives: What's New @ The Car Connection

2018 Mazda 6 first drive: a blown opportunity

Accords and Camrys long ago became shorthand for family cars. Fusions and Malibus have thousands of showrooms for buyers to stumble into.

California's new $700 digital license plates can relay messages to other drivers

Future license plates in California may be powered by the same technology used in Amazon’s Kindle e-reader—but not as a touchscreen device, of course.

Long-term plans for Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Maserati hinge on tech-heavy future

Nearly 15 years after Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne took the reins of the global automaker, the only consistent force within the company has been change.

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Next Jeep Grand Cherokee to use Alfa Romeo Stelvio platform

The departing gift Daimler gave to Chrysler Corporation was the premium platform that has underpinned the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango since the 2011 model year. That architecture has served those vehicles well, but it's time for new bones.

Lotus CEO steps down

He was brought in back in 2014 to help bring back Lotus from the brink of bankruptcy and turn it into a viable automaker, but now Jean-Marc Gales has given up his CEO position at the British sports car brand.

GM product chief crashes Corvette ZR1 pace car at Detroit GP

Put a hot car on a racetrack, go hard on the throttle, and the result could be an accident. Anyone who has ever attended a track day knows that they could be "that guy" on any given day. On Sunday the hot car was a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, that guy was GM's Executive Vice President of Global Product Development Mark Reuss.

Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car and Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Texas reinstates incentives for electric and alternative fuel cars

After a three-year hiatus, Texas has reinstated purchase rebates for plug-in electric and other alternative-fuel vehicles.

Report: Trump EPA plans to cancel California emissions waiver

The EPA is planning to cancel the special waiver that California has relied on since 1970 to set its own emissions standards, according to a Bloomberg report.

Even Wackier! Most bizarre green cars ever proposed, Part II

Last week we listed seven of the most bizarre "green" cars (and some not-so-green) of the 20th century, most of which were rolled out in response to depression, war recovery, or out-of-control gas prices.