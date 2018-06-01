Jeep brand to grow, Alfa Romeo's resurrection, FCA pushes toward EVs: What's New @ The Car Connection

Jeep pickup, Grand Wagoneer among four new models coming by 2022

FCA's burgeoning Jeep lineup will add two new models a year through 2022: a pint-size model, a three-row crossover, a Wrangler-based pickup truck, and a range-topping Grand Wagoneer, the automaker said at a presentation to investors and the media Friday.

Upcoming Ram Rebel TRX to square-off against Ford F-150 Raptor off road

Ram Trucks will finally get a proper off-road truck, but not a mid-size pickup for American buyers, the division confirmed Friday at an investor conference in Italy.

Trump imposes hefty import duties on imported steel, aluminum used to build cars in U.S.

The U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday that it won't exempt major U.S. trading partners from duties as high as 25 percent on the raw materials imported to the U.S. used to build new cars.

From Motor Authority:

Alfa Romeo confirms new 8C supercar, GTV Giulia coupe

Alfa Romeo has established a foothold in the United States over the last five years, first with a specialized sports car, then with a sport sedan, and now with a sporty SUV. There were originally plans for up to eight new cars to be launched by now but delays in bringing the Giulia and shifting consumer tastes toward SUVs got parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to rethink things.

Maserati to add Alfieri halo car, new SUV, electric powertrain from Ferrari

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during an investor meeting Friday revealed that Maserati has an electric future...in more ways than one.

Audi e-tron will use cameras in place of side mirrors, but not in US

Audi's first battery-electric crossover will also usher in radical new technology for the automotive industry. The production e-tron electric crossover will ditch traditional side mirrors and replace them with camera-based digital mirrors, the brand announced on Wednesday.

From Green Car Reports:

Jeep Grand Commander EV leads FCA electrification push

An all-electric Jeep may clamber to life as soon as 2021—at least in China.

California utilities commission passes record incentives for chargers

The California Public Utilities commission on Thursday approved the largest public electric vehicle charging package in U.S. history, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Crowdfunded Estonian Nobe electric has a plan to revive bubble cars

Want to get in on the ground floor of a new electric-car startup? Crowdfunding seems to be the latest rage for automotive startups in Europe.