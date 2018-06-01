FCA to dabble in car-sharing, subscriptions with Jeep

FCA will leverage its growing Jeep division for its first trials in car-sharing and vehicle subscriptions, the automaker said Friday at an investor conference in Italy.

Initially, the automaker said that it plans to launch a car-share pilot program next year in the Northeastern U.S. targeted at current owners of its enthusiast-oriented models: the Jeep Wrangler and "Hawk" versions of its other crossover SUVs.

FCA said at the investor conference that buyers of those vehicles will earn "coins" that they can use to borrow other Jeep vehicles. If they need more "coins," those Jeep owners can buy more for "ongoing access" to the automaker's vehicles.

A Jeep spokesman said he couldn't comment about the program's details.

Separately, FCA will use the Jeep brand to launch its first vehicle subscription service. Unlike Care by Volvo that grants subscribers a single vehicle to use for two years, FCA's plan will offer three tiers of vehicles available for a monthly fee: Good, Better, and Best. Details of what cars fall in those categories—and if Jeep's "Hawk" models will be included—remain a mystery. The subscription fee will cover insurance and concierge services that may include vehicle delivery to subscribers.

FCA's subscription program appears to be more in line with Book by Cadillac and the Porsche Passport subscription service that is intended to let users swap between vehicles throughout the course of a month for regular use.

Jeep's "Hawk" variants include the off-road Trailhawk, the on-road Trackhawk, and the the Deserthawk branding that the automaker said separately it plans to grow.