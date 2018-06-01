Upcoming Ram Rebel TRX to square-off against Ford F-150 Raptor off road

Ram Trucks will finally get a proper off-road truck, but not a mid-size pickup for American buyers, the division confirmed Friday at an investor conference in Italy.

The long-rumored Ram Rebel TRX has been earmarked for production by the end of 2022, though likely much sooner. Ram didn't unleash any new details about the Rebel TRX at the conference, but it didn't necessarily need to. That's because a thinly disguised Rebel TRX concept debuted back in 2016 at the State Fair of Texas—an appropriate location to show off the most off-roady of Rams.

Look for a heavy-duty suspension meant for high-speed trail-bashing, tall knobby tires, and no shortage of off-road accoutrements inside and out. Rumors point toward a choice of two 7.0-liter V-8 engines, one of which may put out the same 707 horsepower as the dragstrip-taming Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, though the TRX as shown was limited to a mere 575 horsepower.

Admittedly, the Rebel TRX concept was based on the last-generation Ram 1500 pickup truck. A new Ram 1500 debuted at Detroit's North American International Auto Show in January and went on sale earlier this year.

Ram also said that a new Ram Heavy Duty pickup will debut at next year's Detroit auto show and hit the market in the first half of 2019. The truck brand will also replace its commercial-oriented ProMaster City van by the end of 2022.

Those models—and the Ram 1500—will all eventually gain Level 2 autonomy, self-driving car tech that allows the vehicle to steer, accelerate, and brake on its own in limited situations but still requires a human driver to monitor the road.

Additionally, Ram said that it will grow its lineup globally—but not in the U.S.—with a new mid-size pickup. That means that Ram won't revive its Dakota nameplate to compete in a growing segment that includes vehicles like the Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Colorado, and the upcoming Ford Ranger.