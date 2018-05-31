2018 Hyundai Sonata upgrades trim levels with new features

A number of safety and convenience upgrades have been added to certain versions of the 2018 Hyundai Sonata, the automaker announced Thursday, but they may not be easy for shoppers to spot at first glance.

Mid-year update models receive "+" designations, called SEL+, Sport+, and Limited trim levels with applicable packages. The new "+" trim levels offer more features at lower prices than before, so they may be worth seeking out for shoppers interested in a highly optioned Sonata.

With the 2018 Sonata, Hyundai offers SE, Eco, SEL+, Sport+, and Limited trim levels. The SE and Eco trims carry over unchanged.

Sonatas equipped to SEL+ trim add a sportier mesh grille, 17-inch wheels, heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate controls, and wireless cellphone charging. The 2018 Hyundai Sonata SEL+ starts at $24,585, including a mandatory $885 destination charge. A spend-up $600 Tech package adds forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control. That package was previously $1,000.

The 2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport+ with Tech package starts at $26,285 and adds forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control. That's $200 more than the non-"+" Sonata Sport, which didn't include that active-safety gear.

Stepping up to the Limited trim level for $28,285 to start adds the active safety suite and a panoramic sunroof, effectively making the previously optional Tech package a no-cost option. An Ultimate add-on adds navigation, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, parking sensors, and premium audio for $2,300.

The Limited 2.0T+ goes further with a higher output 2.0-liter turbo-4, 18-inch wheels, and interior and exterior accents for $32,785 to start.