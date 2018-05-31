2019 Acura RDX driven, Chrysler on the chopping block, Audi e-tron electric SUV: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Acura RDX Review

It has chiseled lines, turbocharged power, available all-wheel drive, and a luxurious, high-tech interior.

Japan leader rebukes Trump's putative new-car import tariffs

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday spoke out against rumors that the Trump administration will consider tariffs as high as 25 percent on new cars shipped to the U.S. from abroad.

2019 Acura RDX gets $38,295 base price, tops out just below $50,000

The 2019 Acura RDX will carry a base price of $38,295 when it goes on sale officially on Friday.

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Could Chrysler be axed?

Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne is scheduled to reveal a company-wide strategy Friday at an investor meeting in Balocco, Italy, his last before his retirement next year, and there are rumors swirling the plans might call for the axing of Chrysler, which sells just the 300 and Pacifica.

Edd China has a second new car show: “Built By Many”

Leaving “Wheeler Dealers” last year over creative differences may end up being the best thing to happen to our favorite car restorer Edd China. That's because he's now working on not one, but two new car shows.

GM's self-driving car business receives $2.25B from world's biggest tech fund

General Motors' self-driving car business (GM Cruise) has been given a huge vote of confidence by SoftBank Vision Fund.

2019 Audi e-tron prototype Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Camera mirrors could add range to Audi e-tron electric SUV

Audi is pulling out all the efficiency stops on its upcoming electric e-tron SUV. It's currently slated to be the first production car to offer cameras in place of exterior rearview mirrors.

International Energy Agency forecasts 125 million electric cars on road by 2030

The International Energy Agency, an advisory council to energy-consuming countries, released a new report forecasting that by 2030, the world will have 125 million electric cars on the road.

BMW 530e will be first "plug-in" car with wireless charging this summer

When will charging your electric car be as convenient as charging your phone.