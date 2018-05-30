2019 Acura RDX price, 2019 Aston Martin DB11 AMR driven, Wireless charging for electric cars: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Acura RDX gets $38,295 base price, tops out just below $50,000

The 2019 Acura RDX will carry a base price of $38,295 when it goes on sale officially on Friday.

Uber is trying to make amends one step at a time. As a follow-up to the ride-sharing company's new seat belt warning, its cellphone app now includes a direct method to allow riders to contact 911 at the press of a virtual button.

BMW on Monday announced a wireless inductive charging pad available through its accessory department that could spell the end of the road for conventional electric charging cables.

2019 Aston Martin DB11 AMR Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

I awaken at the Dorint Hotel on a cool, dewy May morning. The surface of the famed Nürburgring-Nordschleife rests just a few feet outside my window, and it, as well as the plentiful surrounding greenery, is shrouded in a pea soup fog.

A lot of companies are working on self-driving cars but the day when we all hurry around in pods without steering wheels is a long way off.

Mercedes-Benz is developing a new crossover SUV to sit between the GLA and GLC, the so-called GLB.

2018 BMW 530e iPerformance wireless charging Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

When will charging your electric car be as convenient as charging your phone?

The EPA's Science Advisory Board, tasked with agency oversight, is taking issue with at least three of EPA Administrator Scott Priutt's signature decisions.

Hundreds of thousands of people waiting to order their Tesla Model 3s are also anxiously waiting for word of the car's reliability and build quality.