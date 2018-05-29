Massive cruise control recall, Uber's flying taxi, Wacky green cars: What's New @ The Car Connection

FCA tells 4.8M vehicle owners to stop using cruise control until software fix

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said Friday that it will recall nearly 5 million 2014-2019 model year Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, and Ram models with cruise control systems that may not turn off.

112,000 Chevrolet Cruze compact cars recalled over potential fuel leak

General Motors said last week that it will recall 112,000 2016 through 2018 model year Chevrolet Cruze compact cars over a concern that their fuel tanks could leak in the event of a major rear impact.

Uber, Pittsburgh mayor clash over plan to restart self-driving car tests

When Uber said Wednesday that it planned to restart testing self-driving cars in Pittsburgh, the announcement caught the city's mayor by surprise.

Uber flying taxi prototype Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Uber plans to build its flying taxis in France

Uber has selected France as the future home for flying taxi production and will invest $23.4 million in the country over the next five years.

Hennessey's 1,000-HP Jeep Grand Cherokee Trachkawk does 0-60 in 2.7 seconds

Texan tuner Hennessey has been cooking up serious power for the already seriously powerful 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Out of the box, the super Jeep pounds the pavement with 707 horsepower.

2020 Chevrolet Suburban spy shots

The first prototype for the redesigned 2020 Chevrolet Suburban has been spotted, revealing a few clues about the upcoming SUV.

Peel P50 via eBay Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

That's wacky! The most bizarre green cars ever proposed, Part I

Often the growth of green cars comes in fits and starts, and new ideas are rushed to market regularly before they're ready. Visionaries with dreams of changing the world may have little real-world experience and find themselves in over their heads after they jump in too quickly. Even pure charlatans sometimes emerge from the woodwork to hawk new ideas that they may or may not have any intention to produce.

Dodge promotes electric cars–in ad for Demon

Electric cars are not only the cleanest cars in the world, they're some of the fastest, as quite a few Tesla Model S owners have demonstrated racing against various gas cars on drag strips.

Tesla airlifts factory machinery from Europe to speed Model 3 production: Reuters

Tesla airlifted six plane loads of factory machinery from Europe to California to speed up battery production for its Model 3 electric car, according to a Reuters report.