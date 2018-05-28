112,000 Chevrolet Cruze compact cars recalled over potential fuel leak

2016 Chevrolet Cruze
May 28, 2018

General Motors said last week that it will recall 112,000 2016 through 2018 model year Chevrolet Cruze compact cars over a concern that their fuel tanks could leak in the event of a major rear impact.

The recall covers a specific Cruze configration: the Cruze LS with a tire inflator kit rather than a spare tire. In GM's internal testing, the automaker found that in a crash-test that involved a rear impact followed by a rollover, the Cruze LS could leak fuel from its gas tank. GM found that the leak occurred when the vehicle's vapor pressure sensor came into contact with the buckled rear floor panel after the wreck.

GM said it isn't aware of any incidents of fuel leaks having actually occurred, but that it will recall the 112,000 affected compact sedans to install a lock ring to cover the vapor pressure sensor.

The fix will be completed at no charge to customers. The automaker hasn't said when it will begin sending notices to owners of affected vehicles. The automaker also issued a stop-sale to its dealers for any affected Cruzes in inventory.

Notably, the recall covers only a single trim level of the Cruze. Higher-specification Cruze trims feature a standard spare tire, rather than an inflator kit, that inadvertently helps to shield the fuel tank.

