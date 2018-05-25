FCA tells 4.8M vehicle owners to stop using cruise control until software fix

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said Friday that it will recall nearly 5 million 2014-2019 model year Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, and Ram models with cruise control systems that may not turn off.

Until the automaker's dealers can update software on the affected vehicles, it is discouraging owners from using the cruise control system.

The automaker says that it's not aware of any incident of the cruise control system not disengaging properly while being driven. The automaker discovered the fault during internal testing.

The issue can occur if the vehicle's cruise control system begins to accelerate automatically such as when climbing a grade and a short-circuit occurs simultaneously. FCA says that shifting the vehicles' transmissions to neutral will deactivate the cruise control system and that applying the vehicle's brakes will overpower the cruise control's acceleration. Placing the vehicle in park will cancel cruise control entirely.

About 4.8 million vehicles in the U.S. plus others sold elsewhere are affected by the issue and FCA's dealers will begin alerting owners of recalled vehicles, which are listed below: