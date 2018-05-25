2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback reboots for $20,910 starting price

Toyota said Friday that its redesigned 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback will cost $20,910 when it goes on sale this summer.

That price, which includes a mandatory $920 destination charge, is for the 2019 Corolla Hatchback SE with a 6-speed manual transmission. Adding the optional continuously variable transmission (CVT) will push the five-door Corolla's price to $22,010.

MORE: Read our 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback first drive

The 2019 model's price represents a hefty increase over the $19,590 Toyota asked for its predecessor, the 2018 Corolla iM. Like the Corolla iM, the 2019 Corolla Hatchback shares little with the Corolla sedan. Instead, it's based on a European-market model and has its own styling.

The 2019 Corolla Hatchback SE with the CVT will also be the thriftiest Corolla hatchback by a substantial margin. Toyota announced Friday that it will be rated at 32 mpg city, 42 highway, 36 combined compared to 28/37/31 mpg with the manual transmission when it hits the market.

Adding 18-inch wheels in place of the SE's 17-inchers plus LED fog lights, a chrome grille, leather and fabric upholstery, heated front seats, and a power driver's seat, the 2019 Corolla Hatchback XSE will cost $23,910 with the manual and $25,010 with the CVT.

Toyota says it is still waiting for EPA verification for the XSE manual transmission's fuel economy but that the XSE CVT checks in at 30/38/33 mpg.

DON'T MISS: Our 2019 Toyota Corolla review

Both CVT trims will be available with an extra-cost package. The SE's Preferred Package upgrades its infotainment system and adds blind-spot monitors for $1,400. The XSE's Preferred Package will cost $1,600 and adds a JBL-branded audio system, built-in navigation, and a wireless charging pad.

Regardless of transmission, the Corolla XSE can also be fitted with adaptive headlights for $415.

All in, the priciest 2019 Corolla Hatchback—an XSE with the Preferred Package, adaptive headlights, and $395 worth of Blizzard Pearl white paint, will be priced at $27,420.