Uber’s app now reminds riders to buckle up

Uber driver (photo by Uber)
Ruben Porras Ruben Porras
May 24, 2018

Under the direction of its new CEO, Uber is on a mission to clean up its reputation.

The latest step? The cellphone app that summons its ride-share service now reminds both drivers and passengers to buckle up for safety. Uber drivers will receive a notice asking them to ensure that passengers are buckled up, while riders see a reminder that "seat belts save lives"

MORE: The states that do (and don't) like seatbelts

Uber said it worked with the non-profit Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) to add the reminder pages to its app. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi admitted last week that he was among the 43 percent of taxi and ride-share passengers who didn't routinely buckle up.

The executive said that Uber drivers dinged his passenger rating because he didn't always fasten his seat belt.

“I wasn't wearing seat belts in the back, and I didn’t even know that I was making the driver feel unsafe," he told The Washington Post.

Uber says that its research indicates drivers don't necessarily feel comfortable reminding passengers to buckle up.

Jonathan Adkins, the GHSA’s executive director told The Washington Post that while back-seat passengers often feel safer than when they're in the front seat, they're actually putting both the driver and front-seat passenger at risk.

Studies show that seat-belt compliance in the U.S. is typically high for front-seat occupants and drivers but low for back-seat passengers. A 2017 survey by the IIHS found that four out of five adults don’t buckle up when riding in a taxi or using a ride-hailing service.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Subaru Ascent first drive: my other family crossover is a canoe 2019 Subaru Ascent first drive: my other family crossover is a canoe
2019 Hyundai Veloster price announced: Three doors for $19,385 2019 Hyundai Veloster price announced: Three doors for $19,385
2018 Volkswagen Atlas: A third row worth fighting over 2018 Volkswagen Atlas: A third row worth fighting over
2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo first drive: the benefits of bodybuilding 2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo first drive: the benefits of bodybuilding
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 