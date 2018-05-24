Apple's self-driving VW van, Porsche 718 GTS driven, Electric car buying: What's New @ The Car Connection

Report: Apple, VW to collaborate on self-driving car project

After shelving plans to develop its own self-driving car, Apple will begin shuttling workers between two of its California campuses in Volkswagen vans fitted with its autonomous technology, a report said Wednesday.

Fatal crash prompts Uber to shut down Arizona self-driving car trial

Two months after one of its vehicles was involved in a fatal crash with a pedestrian, Uber said Wednesday that it will formally cease self-driving car testing and development in Arizona.

Self-driving Uber test vehicle spotted pedestrian 6 seconds before fatal crash

A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board released Thursday concluded that Uber's self-driving technology fitted a Volvo XC90 driving in Tempe, Arizona, spotted a woman 6 seconds before fatally striking her, but didn't automatically brake because that feature was disabled.

2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS first drive Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS first drive review: fighting for attention

Born into a prizewinning family, the 2018 Porsche 718 GTS may never be the champion of anything—not in the Porsche lineup at least.

BMW teases new X5 ahead of 2018 debut

BMW has a redesigned X5 arriving this year, and the automaker has given us the first official look at the new mid-size SUV.

2019 Ford F-150 Raptor debuts with updated Fox shocks, Recaro seats

The Ford F-150 Raptor is hard to beat if you like to go off-road, and fast.

Electrify America Level 2 chargers with Chevrolet Bolt and Nissan Leaf Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Car dealers push buyers away from electric cars worldwide, not just U.S., studies find

Car dealers may be the same all over the world, at least when it comes to electric cars.

The Apple car to finally hit the road, only it's a VW Bus

After years of trials aimed at remaking driving in the mold of the iPhone, Apple is finally building some self-driving electric cars to test on roads in the San Francisco Bay Area—and they're Volkswagen buses.

