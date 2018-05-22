2018 Jeep Cherokee recalled over leaky fuel line

More than 48,000 examples of Jeep's compact crossover SUV—the 2018 Jeep Cherokee—are subject to a recall to address a fuel supply line that could leak.

Fuel that leaks into the engine compartment from the potentially faulty supply tube could result in a fire, although Jeep says it is not aware of any fires or injuries related to the issue.

The 48,900 affected 2018 Cherokee crossover SUVs were built at the automaker's Belvidere, Illinois, assembly plant between September 1, 2017, and January 4, 2018. The recall only covers Cherokees with the 2.4-liter inline-4 gasoline engine, not the optional V-6. Both rear- and four-wheel drive Cherokees are subject to the recall.

Jeep's updated 2019 Cherokee features a different version of the fuel supply tube and its related connectors and Jeep says they are not faulty.

Jeep plans to alert owners of the recalled Cherokees via mail beginning June 20. At that time, the automaker says that owners can schedule visits to dealers to have the defective lines inspected and potentially replaced with new parts for no charge.

The recall is unrelated to one issued in October that covered 357 examples of the 2018 Cherokee that may have been fitted with a cracked oil pump housing.