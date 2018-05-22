2018 Jeep Cherokee recalled over leaky fuel line

2018 Jeep Cherokee
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
May 22, 2018

More than 48,000 examples of Jeep's compact crossover SUV—the 2018 Jeep Cherokee—are subject to a recall to address a fuel supply line that could leak.

Fuel that leaks into the engine compartment from the potentially faulty supply tube could result in a fire, although Jeep says it is not aware of any fires or injuries related to the issue.

MORE: Read our full review of the updated 2019 Jeep Cherokee

The 48,900 affected 2018 Cherokee crossover SUVs were built at the automaker's Belvidere, Illinois, assembly plant between September 1, 2017, and January 4, 2018. The recall only covers Cherokees with the 2.4-liter inline-4 gasoline engine, not the optional V-6. Both rear- and four-wheel drive Cherokees are subject to the recall.

Jeep's updated 2019 Cherokee features a different version of the fuel supply tube and its related connectors and Jeep says they are not faulty.

Jeep plans to alert owners of the recalled Cherokees via mail beginning June 20. At that time, the automaker says that owners can schedule visits to dealers to have the defective lines inspected and potentially replaced with new parts for no charge.

The recall is unrelated to one issued in October that covered 357 examples of the 2018 Cherokee that may have been fitted with a cracked oil pump housing.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo first drive: the benefits of bodybuilding 2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo first drive: the benefits of bodybuilding
2018 Volkswagen Atlas: A third row worth fighting over 2018 Volkswagen Atlas: A third row worth fighting over
2019 Hyundai Veloster price announced: Three doors for $19,385 2019 Hyundai Veloster price announced: Three doors for $19,385
2019 Subaru Ascent first drive: my other family crossover is a canoe 2019 Subaru Ascent first drive: my other family crossover is a canoe
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 