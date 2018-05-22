Survey finds public trust in self-driving cars declined after fatal crashes

Uber self-driving car
Ruben Porras Ruben Porras
May 22, 2018

Consumer confidence in self-driving cars is on the decline, according to a new survey. Nearly three-quarters of 1,014 Americans polled by AAA last month said that they’re afraid to ride in a self-driving vehicle.

Willingness to ride in a self-driving car dropped from 64 percent late last year to just 49 percent of millennials—those aged 20 to 37—surveyed. Millennials have been the most eager to try out new technologies in previous surveys. Nearly 80 percent of baby boomers indicated that they are afraid of riding in a self-driving vehicle.

MORE: The 5 levels of self-driving cars explained

About two thirds of the survey's respondents regardless of age said that they don’t even want to share the road with autonomous vehicles because they would feel unsafe doing so.

Two separate fatal crashes in March involving a self-driving Uber test vehicle that struck a pedestrian in Arizona and a Tesla Model X operating in semi-autonomous Autopilot mode that crashed and trapped its driver inside in California appear to have dampened enthusiasm for self-driving cars.  

Even with the negative survey results, consumers seem to understand the promise of autonomous vehicles, as 55 percent said that they would want their next vehicle to have semi-autonomous technology that could prevent their vehicle from colliding with another.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo first drive: the benefits of bodybuilding 2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo first drive: the benefits of bodybuilding
2019 Hyundai Veloster price announced: Three doors for $19,385 2019 Hyundai Veloster price announced: Three doors for $19,385
2019 Subaru Ascent first drive: my other family crossover is a canoe 2019 Subaru Ascent first drive: my other family crossover is a canoe
2018 Volkswagen Atlas: A third row worth fighting over 2018 Volkswagen Atlas: A third row worth fighting over
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 