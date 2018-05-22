2019 Subaru Ascent review, VW's enthusiast push, Tesla Model 3 not recommended: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Subaru Ascent Review

Don’t call the 2019 Subaru Ascent just an Outback with a dad bod.

2019 Subaru Ascent first drive: my other family crossover is a canoe

Contrary to common understanding, Subaru did not create the tall-wagon-crossover-hatchback vehicle. Subaru just created six different reasons to buy the same one.

2018 Tesla Model 3 scores "Superior" rating for its crash-avoidance tech

Though it hasn't yet been subjected to instrumented crash-testing, the Tesla Model 3 has aced its first safety assessment.

Volkswagen Debuts 2018 Enthusiast Vehicle Fleet at SOWO: The Euro Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

Volkswagen bringing enthusiast-focused concepts to US car shows

Volkswagen has prepared a traveling circus packed with five intriguing enthusiast-focused models. Each one has been prepared with a different sort of automotive fan in mind. These five models make up the bulk of VW's current lineup, and you can get your eyes on all of them if you live near one of six upcoming car shows here in the U.S.

FCA looks to retool Italian plans for upscale models

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne is set to unveil a company wide-strategy on June 1, his last such strategy announcement before his retirement next year.

Report: Ford Mach 1 electric SUV will share platform with next Escape

Ford's electric SUV tentatively named the Mach 1 will be based on a platform shared with the next-generation Escape, Autocar reported Tuesday.

2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range electric car, road test in greater Atlanta area, Feb 2018 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Consumer Reports won't recommend Tesla Model 3 (Updated)

Consumer Reports, the consumer product testing magazine famed for its independence, got its deposit in early for a Tesla Model 3 so it could pass judgment before too many non-Tesla diehards could plunk down month's salary to buy one.

New emails show FCA knew of diesel cheats as early as 2010: report

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles discussed using illegal software to cheat emissions tests in diesel versions of the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram EcoDiesel pickup as early as 2010, newly revealed documents show.

Electrify America expands fast-charging network to Simon malls

Shop and charge. That's the plan behind Electrify America's new network of fast chargers being installed around the country.