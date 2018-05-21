The new 2019 Subaru Ascent does family duty like Sunday chores.

It's the biggest consumer vehicle Subaru has ever made, and as we found during our first drive around Portland, Oregon, it's clear that it's here to stay.

The 2019 Ascent skips the unfortunate, vacuum-like looks of Subaru's older three-row crossover with surprising style and versatility. (It's easy to throw shade on the B9 Tribeca because of course it is.) The Ascent is just as big as a Honda Pilot with just as much room.

That's not the only surprise from the big Subie. Here are six things we learned about Subaru's newest crossover.

6 things to know about the 2019 Subaru Ascent Enlarge Photo

Yeah, it babies

Parents already know: Car seats are less fun than diaper blowouts. The Ascent's rear doors open wide (up to 75 degrees) to help parents fit small children in rear- and front-facing car seats—especially useful with full hands. A rear-facing car seat can fit in the second row with a full-grown adult sitting ahead of it, and two front-facing seats can fit on the same side in the second and third rows. We even managed to squeeze an adult into the third row without removing a front-facing seat in the second row—no easy task—and that's useful for a full brood of little ones.