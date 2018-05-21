2019 Subaru Ascent driven, AWD Tesla Model 3 specs, Sweden's electric-car charging: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Subaru Ascent first drive: my other family crossover is a canoe

Contrary to common understanding, Subaru did not create the tall-wagon-crossover-hatchback vehicle. Subaru just created six different reasons to buy the same one.

2018 Tesla Model 3 scores "Superior" rating for its crash-avoidance tech

Though it hasn't yet been subjected to instrumented crash-testing, the Tesla Model 3 has aced its first safety assessment.

Proposal to roll back fuel economy standards could reach White House next week

The U.S. Department of Transportation could make its proposal to soften new car fuel economy standards public by the end of the month, two officials briefed on the matter said Tuesday.

2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range electric car, road test in greater Atlanta area, Feb 2018 Enlarge Photo

AWD Tesla Model 3 detailed, Performance model sprints to 60 in 3.5 seconds

Tesla is finally ready to give the Model 3 show more go. CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter early Sunday morning to announce specs for all-wheel-drive and Performance versions of the Model 3.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave wedding in an electric E-Type

Saturday's royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wasn’t just about the dress, as there were an assortment of interesting British cars in service throughout the event.

Compact EV will be first Mercedes sourced from France

Mercedes-Benz on Friday announced plans to add production of a compact electric car at its plant in Hambach, France.

Building the eRoad Arlanda outside Stockholm, Sweden Enlarge Photo

Sweden builds life-size slot-car track for long-distance electric-car charging

Like so many things, Sweden is taking a different approach to charging electric cars for long trips.

EPA watchdog calls emissions testing improved, says more could be done

The EPA's Office of the Inspector General, the internal agency watchdog, said this week that improvements to the agency's emissions testing since the Volkswagen diesel scandal have been effective, but that more could be done.