Tesla Model 3 safety, Volkswagen California camper, Bitcoin vs. Tesla: What's New @ The Car Connection

2018 Tesla Model 3 scores "Superior" rating for its crash-avoidance tech

Though it hasn't yet been subjected to instrumented crash-testing, the Tesla Model 3 has aced its first safety assessment.

Proposal to roll back fuel economy standards could reach White House next week

The U.S. Department of Transportation could make its proposal to soften new car fuel economy standards public by the end of the month, two officials briefed on the matter said Tuesday.

2019 Hyundai Veloster price announced: Three doors for $19,385

The redesigned three-door (or is it four?) 2019 Hyundai Veloster costs $19,385 and will go on sale this summer, the automaker said Tuesday. That price represents a $400 hike over the 2017 model, but it nets buyers more power, updated safety features, and a new design.

Volkswagen California Ocean Red Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2018 Volkswagen California first drive review: forbidden fruit you can live in

Our ideal garage is full of weird French hatchbacks, Japanese kei cars, German wagons, and Volkswagen vans. But as North Americans, we’re stuck admiring these wondrous oddities from afar.

German city prepares to ban older diesel vehicles

Hamburg is poised to become the first major city in Germany to impose a ban on older diesel vehicles. The city has begun erecting signs indicating the vehicles will not be allowed to pass through various streets.

Chevy adds turbocharged gas and diesel options to Silverado 1500

Chevrolet on Friday announced a six-strong powertrain lineup for its redesigned 2019 Silverado 1500 pickup truck, including two new turbocharged options to really bring the fight to the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500.

2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range electric car, road test in greater Atlanta area, Feb 2018 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Bitcoin processing uses more power than Teslas do, for now

One criticism that doubters level at electric cars is that the electric grid may not have enough power to run them, at least in some places.

IIHS rates Tesla Model 3 automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning

After a spate of crashes involving drivers using Tesla's Autopilot system, the press is awash in speculation about its effectiveness.

Shell Airflow Starship semi truck leaves San Diego on record fuel-economy run

Truck driver Bob Sliwa hit the road on Thursday night in his carbon-fiber-bodied, diesel-powered semi truck, as he attempts to set a fuel economy record for big rigs by the time he pulls into Jacksonville, Fla., next Wednesday.