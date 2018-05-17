2019 Hyundai Veloster priced, Ford Mustang GT Performance Package Level 2, Volvo drops diesel: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Hyundai Veloster price announced: Three doors for $19,385

The redesigned three-door (or is it four?) 2019 Hyundai Veloster costs $19,385 and will go on sale this summer, the automaker said Tuesday. That price represents a $400 hike over the 2017 model, but it nets buyers more power, updated safety features, and a new design.

2018 Volkswagen Atlas: A third row worth fighting over

As we hammered out plans for my buddy Doug’s bachelor party––cigars, trap shooting, the usual Minnesota stuff––my main contribution became clear: to procure a massive vehicle to haul a crew of full-grown men who would absolutely act like teenagers.

Despite government efforts, keyless ignitions linked to carbon monoxide deaths

Keyless ignition systems that use start buttons to let drivers to leave key fobs in their pockets provide a lot of convenience, but a new report sheds light on a failed government effort to prevent users from accidentally leaving their cars on.

2018 Ford Mustang GT Peformance Package Level 2 Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2018 Ford Mustang GT Performance Package Level 2 first drive: making it a real sports car

The Ford Mustang was born a pony car, but it’s worked tirelessly for most of the last decade to move past its roots. To become a true sports car.

2019 BMW M2 Competition priced from $58,900

Roundel fans, rejoice. While BMW is busy focusing on bringing more SUVs and electric cars to the market, the M division still wants more performance options. By hook or by crook, the M folks seem to have snuck one past the money men: the 2019 M2 Competition.

Meet the 2019 Ford Everest: the other Ranger-based SUV

Ford is developing a new Bronco SUV around its tough T6 body-on-frame platform found underneath the 2019 Ranger mid-size pickup truck.

2018 Volvo S90, V90, XC60 and XC90 T8 Twin Engine Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Volvo ditches diesel, but will half its cars be electric by 2024?

Volvo says it is going all-in on electric cars in an effort to turn the company into something of a Tesla alternative.

Report: Tesla moves to set up operations in China

Following a report last year that Tesla has received approval to build a factory in Shanghai, the company is setting up independent operations in China.

BMW reveals its self-driving, electric iNext vision for the future

At BMW's annual shareholders' meeting in Germany on Thursday the company released a teaser image of its future iNext electric car.