Keyless ignition, Aston Martin DB11 Volante, Tesla's Autopilot: What's New @ The Car Connection

Handing over car keys
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
May 16, 2018

Despite government efforts, keyless ignitions linked to carbon monoxide deaths

Keyless ignition systems that use start buttons to let drivers to leave key fobs in their pockets provide a lot of convenience, but a new report sheds light on a failed government effort to prevent users from accidentally leaving their cars on.

Slice and dice: 2019 Toyota C-HR adds Apple CarPlay plus new LE, Limited trim levels

The 2019 Toyota C-HR subcompact crossover lineup triples in breadth for the new model year and all variants gain standard Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Self-driving vans ready to shuttle riders in Dallas suburb this summer

After-work happy hour will never be the same in Frisco, Texas. That's because the nation's first on-demand self-driving car service said Wednesday that it will begin testing vans that can be summoned on-demand via a smartphone app for rides between an office park and an entertainment district built around the Dallas Cowboys' training center.

2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante

2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante

Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante video road test

The 2018 Aston DB11 Volante just may be the grandest of today’s grand touring cars. A 2+2 convertible with a sensuous shape and 503 German horses under its clamshell bonnet, it’s a beautiful means of getting you wherever you want to go.

Volvo ditches diesel

Volvo announced Wednesday that from 2019 it will no longer launch cars fitted with diesel engines.

Borgward joins coupe-like crossover craze with BX6

Historic German brand Borgward has unveiled its third model since its revival in 2015, the BX6 coupe-like crossover SUV.

Tesla Autopilot

Tesla Autopilot

Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Report: Tesla rejected additional driver sensors for Autopilot

In Tesla’s earnings call last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk addressed a spate of crashes with cars using the automaker’s Autopilot system, noting that the crashes usually seem to involve experienced Tesla drivers who become complacent in using the system.

Tesla Model 3 software updates revealed

As Tesla has been working to ramp up assembly of its more affordable Model 3 sedan, the company has also been adding features to existing examples with its over the air software updates.

Honda starts production of new Insight hybrid in Indiana

Honda announced that it began building its third-generation Insight hybrid at its factory in Indiana this week.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Toyota Corolla hatch first drive: first steps to sport 2019 Toyota Corolla hatch first drive: first steps to sport
2019 Hyundai Veloster price announced: Three doors for $19,385 2019 Hyundai Veloster price announced: Three doors for $19,385
6 things you need to know about towing with the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT 6 things you need to know about towing with the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT
2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke first drive: the uncertain diesel pickup truck 2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke first drive: the uncertain diesel pickup truck
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 