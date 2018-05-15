Despite government efforts, keyless ignitions linked to carbon monoxide deaths

2018 Honda Civic
Ruben Porras Ruben Porras
May 15, 2018

Keyless ignition systems that use start buttons to let drivers to leave key fobs in their pockets provide a lot of convenience, but a new report sheds light on a failed government effort to prevent users from accidentally leaving their cars on.

The New York Times reported Sunday that at least 20 deaths have been linked to carbon monoxide poisoning caused by cars left idling in garages when their drivers thought their engines were off.

MORE: NHTSA tells owners of 2006 Ford Ranger, Mazda B-Series pickups to park their trucks until airbags are replaced

The issue first came to the attention of the Society of Automotive Engineers. By 2011, the engineering group issued a report calling on automakers to install an “externally audible or visual alert” when all doors are closed, the key fob is not present and the engine is still running.

Later that year, the NHTSA proposed a key fob rule that went a step further and would have required an internal alert. The rule was meant to protect against accidental vehicle rollaways and to prevent incidents of carbon monoxide poising, but it made no provision for an auto-shutoff function.

Automakers largely rejected the proposal, even though the NHTSA said that the cost to the industry would be less than $500,000 per year to provide coding and software updating for millions of vehicles.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Toyota Corolla hatch first drive: first steps to sport 2019 Toyota Corolla hatch first drive: first steps to sport
2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke first drive: the uncertain diesel pickup truck 2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke first drive: the uncertain diesel pickup truck
6 things you need to know about towing with the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT 6 things you need to know about towing with the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT
2019 Toyota Avalon first drive: full-size sedan with a sassy chassis 2019 Toyota Avalon first drive: full-size sedan with a sassy chassis
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 