2019 Toyota C-HR, 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid driven, Chevy Bolt EV in Canada: What's New @ The Car Connection

Slice and dice: 2019 Toyota C-HR adds Apple CarPlay plus new LE, Limited trim levels

The 2019 Toyota C-HR subcompact crossover lineup triples in breadth for the new model year and all variants gain standard Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Self-driving vans ready to shuttle riders in Dallas suburb this summer

After-work happy hour will never be the same in Frisco, Texas. That's because the nation's first on-demand self-driving car service said Wednesday that it will begin testing vans that can be summoned on-demand via a smartphone app for rides between an office park and an entertainment district built around the Dallas Cowboys' training center.

More turbo, more money: 2018 Fiat 500 price hiked to $16,245

Like an Italian grandmother's gnocchi recipe, the retro-styled Fiat 500 has required lots of tweaking over the years. For 2018, Fiat made more underhood muscle standard equipment and the automaker has correspondingly upped the subcompact hatchback's base price by a hefty $1,250 to $16,245.

2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority:

2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid first drive review: Porsche’s case for electrification

An air of practicality sweeps over Porsche these days. It’s not unlike the strong winds coming off the Mediterranean Sea on the warm spring day when I find myself behind the wheel of a 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid pushing toward the French coast from hilly Provence.

MIT self-driving car can handle rural roads

Self-driving cars rely on loads of advanced technology to help them see and navigate the world around them. However, researchers at MIT have built a self-driving car that doesn't rely on 3D mapping or even visible lane markings to get where it needs to go.

2020 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet spy shots

Porsche is out testing a new generation of the 911, the 992, and the latest prototype spotted is for the car's Turbo Cabriolet variant.

2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports:

Shoppers in Canada may wait nearly a year to buy new Chevy Bolt EV

The new Chevy Bolt EV was a long time coming, but interested buyers in some parts of Canada may have to wait longer.

How often should Green Car Reports report plug-in sales numbers: Twitter poll results

Last week in our Twitter poll, we asked a different kind of question: how often Green Car Reports readers would like to follow the horse-race of plug-in car sales.

2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid first drive

Electrified cars are all too often about numbers: electric-only range, charging time, kilowatt-hours, and, of course, value.