Slice and dice: 2019 Toyota C-HR adds Apple CarPlay plus new LE, Limited trim levels

The 2019 Toyota C-HR subcompact crossover lineup triples in breadth for the new model year and all variants gain standard Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Toyota debuted its Apple CarPlay integration on the 2019 Avalon full-size sedan earlier this year and the automaker has been expanding availability of iPhone compatibility to other models. Toyota still doesn't offer Android Auto integration, however.

As for the expanded lineup, the outgoing C-HR XLE trim level will now be bookended for 2019 by two new trims: a base C-HR LE and a range-topping C-HR Limited. Plans for an expanded line of crossovers was first unveiled by CarsDirect.

MORE: Read our 2018 Toyota C-HR review

Toyota's plan to rethink the C-HR lineup comes in the face of two freshly redesigned internal rivals: the 2019 Corolla hatchback and the 2019 RAV4 crossover.

The 2019 C-HR LE will cost $21,990, including a mandatory $1,045 destination charge. That's about $1,500 less than the 2018 CH-R XLE, but the LE does without the now-mid-level XLE's alloy wheels and black-painted roof option.

Next up, the 2019 C-HR XLE gains keyless ignition, 18-inch alloy wheels, lighted interior vanity mirrors, and a few other goodies. Its price climbs to $24,025—a $530 increase over last year. A new Blue Flame paint color has also been added to the palette for XLE and higher trims.

The new range-topping C-HR Limited is priced at $27,045 and features leather upholstery and some exclusive exterior trim. The C-HR Limited can be further upgraded with built-in navigation.