Slice and dice: 2019 Toyota C-HR adds Apple CarPlay plus new LE, Limited trim levels

2018 Toyota C-HR
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
May 14, 2018

The 2019 Toyota C-HR subcompact crossover lineup triples in breadth for the new model year and all variants gain standard Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Toyota debuted its Apple CarPlay integration on the 2019 Avalon full-size sedan earlier this year and the automaker has been expanding availability of iPhone compatibility to other models. Toyota still doesn't offer Android Auto integration, however.

As for the expanded lineup, the outgoing C-HR XLE trim level will now be bookended for 2019 by two new trims: a base C-HR LE and a range-topping C-HR Limited. Plans for an expanded line of crossovers was first unveiled by CarsDirect.

MORE: Read our 2018 Toyota C-HR review

Toyota's plan to rethink the C-HR lineup comes in the face of two freshly redesigned internal rivals: the 2019 Corolla hatchback and the 2019 RAV4 crossover.

The 2019 C-HR LE will cost $21,990, including a mandatory $1,045 destination charge. That's about $1,500 less than the 2018 CH-R XLE, but the LE does without the now-mid-level XLE's alloy wheels and black-painted roof option.

Next up, the 2019 C-HR XLE gains keyless ignition, 18-inch alloy wheels, lighted interior vanity mirrors, and a few other goodies. Its price climbs to $24,025—a $530 increase over last year. A new Blue Flame paint color has also been added to the palette for XLE and higher trims.

The new range-topping C-HR Limited is priced at $27,045 and features leather upholstery and some exclusive exterior trim. The C-HR Limited can be further upgraded with built-in navigation.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Toyota Corolla hatch first drive: first steps to sport 2019 Toyota Corolla hatch first drive: first steps to sport
2019 Toyota Avalon first drive: full-size sedan with a sassy chassis 2019 Toyota Avalon first drive: full-size sedan with a sassy chassis
2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke first drive: the uncertain diesel pickup truck 2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke first drive: the uncertain diesel pickup truck
6 things you need to know about towing with the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT 6 things you need to know about towing with the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 